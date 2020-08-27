Dawood Ibrahim upset after affair with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat stands exposed

The latest DNA exposure has at last revealed infamous mobster Dawood Ibrahim's relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat

According to sources, the terrorist, mobster, and drug dealer is now upset with the DNA exposÃ© and has now started his own personal investigation into how his relationship details with Mehwish Hayat were revealed.

As is apparent from the birth year, Mehwish is 27 years younger than Dawood and it is believed that she is the underworld don's biggest weakness at this time.

Born on January 6, 1983, Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat is known for her roles in Load Wedding, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Actor in Law. The 37-year-old Mehwish was not a known face until a few years ago but she has now become a popular face of Pakistan's media and glamor industry.

Mehwish had launched her career with an item number, and it reportedly caught the mobster's attention. Dawood then used his connections with the film industry in Pakistan and helped her get work in big projects.

This shows that Dawood has an iron grip on the film industry and he can make or break anyone's career.

Notably, Dawood's relationship with Mehwish first came to light in 2019 when the actress was awarded the 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz', a big civilian honour in Pakistan. Several people had raised questions over Pakistan's government decision to bestow 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' to Mehwish and it was reported by a web portal that the Pakistani film industry is shocked to know that Mehwish has been given such a big honour.â€‹

There have been murmurs in the film industry that the actor was bestowed the honour due to his closeness with the Karachi-based gangster. Dawood is also reportedly very close to Pakistan's ruling 'Tehreek-e-Insaf' party.

Irked by this expose, Mehwish Hayat tweeted and said, "I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian Media by issuing a statement. I know exactly what their agenda is & why they're doing this."

In this tweeter thread, Mehwish begged that her name be linked to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, Mehwish has also made headlines in the recent past due to her criticism for Priyanka Chopra's 'Jai Hind' tweet.

Mehwish had written against Priyanka Chopra after an encounter between a Pakistani blogger and Priyanka. The blogger accused Priyanka of encouraging war despite being Goodwill brand ambassador of the UN. For the uninitiated, the debate began after Piggy Chops tweeted 'Jai Hind' after Balakot airstrike, which was India's retaliation to Pulwama attacks.

In an opinion piece for a portal, Hayat had written, "This is where Priyanka Chopra and others have made a mistake: by lending their name to racism dressed up as patriotism, they have done us all a disservice," further accusing Bollywood of 'fuelling hate an islamophobia'. She also accused Shah Rukh Khan of promoting an 'anti-Pakistan' project through his upcoming Netflix series Bard of Blood, which features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

Mehwish Hayat, a Pakistani actress and singer, is also a product of nepotism. She has completed a decade in the Pakistani film and television industry this year.