Davinder Singh case: NIA raids locations in J&K to investigate Hizbul Mujahideen links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at several locations in J&K to investigate financial links between former DSP Davinder Singh and Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

It is to be noted that the NIA has filed a charge sheet against six persons, including suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh.

The investigative agency had claimed earlier that six participants including suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh conspired to commit terrorism in India.

It has also been revealed that Singh was "being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information".

On July 19, Delhi court granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh in connection with a terror case after Delhi police failed to file charge-sheet within the stipulated period.

However, he is still in judicial custody for trying to transport two terrorists to Jammu.

Davinder Singh was arrested in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district along with top Hizb commander Naveed Ahmad Shah alias Naveed Babu when they were travelling to Jammu.

Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year, after which a special cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The accused is currently lodged in Kathua jail in the Jammu division.

According to police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

He was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir.