Cyclone Vayu: NCMC discusses preparatory measures, heavy rains expected in these regions

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha and reviewed the preparedness in view of cyclone 'Vayu.'According to the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

IMD announcements

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind (40-50kmph) very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha in Gujarat during 12th & 13th June 2019.

Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in Saurashtra ta Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh & Diu. Heavy rains very likely at isolated places in districts of South Gujarat region, in Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli on 12 June

Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls in dist of Saurashtra namely Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somanath, Diu. Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places in dists of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Bhavnagar

Heavy rains at isolated places in Kutch district; at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli during 13th June 2019.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat along with storm surge, which may cause inundation in the low lying coastal areas of Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir, Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.Gujarat Chief Secretary Jagdeep Narayan Singh and Advisor to Administrator Daman and Diu apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures put in place for dealing with the cyclonic storm. Singh informed the meeting that approximately 2.8 lakh people from the vulnerable areas along the coast would be evacuated from Wednesday.

The Cabinet Secretary said the people from vulnerable areas should be moved to safer places, and essential food, drinking water, and medicines should also be stocked. All possible measures are to be taken to avoid any human casualty and preparations kept ready to restore any damage that may be caused to infrastructure.NDRF has mobilised 35 teams in Gujarat and four teams in Diu in coordination with the local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard, and BSF are also in the readiness.