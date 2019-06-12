Cyclone Vayu: Here are helpline numbers issued by 10 Gujarat districts

As Gujarat and Diu are braving to face "very severe" cyclone Vayu, Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said authorities have evacuated about 3.1 lakh people living in the low-lying areas and the NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams for rescue and relief operations.

Shah also said the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army and the Air Force units have also been put on standby while aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance.

"Gujarat has evacuated about 3 lakh people and Diu has evacuated over 10,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places...(the) MHA is in continuous touch with state govts/UT and central agencies. The NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc," Shah tweeted.

The home minister said cyclone Vayu is expected to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Union Territory Diu and he "prays for the safety of the people".

The Indian Meteorological Department has stated that Cyclone Vayu would hit the coast near Veraval at a wind speed of 145 to 155 kmph reaching upto 170 kmph on the morning of June 13.

An alert has been sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat as cyclone Vayu has turned "very severe" and its impact is expected to remain strong for 24 hours even after its landfall Thursday, officials said.

Authorities have issued helpline numbers for assistance during rescue and relief operation. Here are the helpline number of the 10 districts that will address the problems of people in distress during Cyclone Vayu:

Dwarka control room no: 02833 - 232125

Jamnagar control room no: 0288 - 2553404

Porbandar control room no: 0286 - 2220800

Dahod control room no: 02673 - 239277

Navsari control room no: +91 2637 259 401

Panchmahal control room no: +91 2672 242 536

Chhota Udaipur control room no: +91 2669 233 021

Kutch control room no: 02832 - 250080

Rajkot control room no: 0281 - 2471573

Aravalli control room no: +91 2774 250 221

People can also call at the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) helpline number in case of an emergency: +91-9711077372.

(With PTI inputs)