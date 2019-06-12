Cyclone Vayu: Congress President Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to help in areas that gets affected

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday appealed to all party workers to be prepared to help out in areas that get affected by cyclone "Vayu", which is nearing the Gujarat coast.

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD had said on Tuesday.

"Cyclone Vayu is nearing the Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress workers to be prepared to help out in all the areas that come in the cyclone's way. I pray for the security and well-being of all the people in the areas that will be affected by the cyclone," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

चक्रवात 'वायु' गुजरात तट के करीब पहुँचने वाला है। मै गुजरात के सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि वे इसके रास्ते में आने वाले सभी क्षेत्रों में मदद के लिए तैयार रहे। मै चक्रवात से प्रभावित होने वाले क्षेत्रों के सभी लोगों की सुरक्षा और कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/ablBFPT6UF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 12, 2019

The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat which would receive widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas on June 13.





