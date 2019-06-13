Trending#

Cyclone Vayu changes course, won't make landfall in Gujarat, says IMD

Though cyclone's effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well.


Photo: Reuters

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 09:27 AM IST

Very severe cyclonic storm Vayu earlier predicted to bather Gujarat may miss to hit the state as it has trajectory overnight. Manorama Mohanty, a scientist at India Meteorological Department in Ahmedabad said that cyclone Vayu won't hit Gujarat. It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka." 

Though cyclone's effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well. However, following the latest input, administration and all NDRF teams, rescue teams are still on high alert. 

The extent of cyclone is over 900 km. So while eye of cyclone may or may not hit Porbandar, system will still hit. Accompanying risk factors such as wind & storm surge and rainfall, all three stay very much threat factors. Hence authorities are advised not to relax in preparedness.

In Mumbai, beaches have been closed for public in Konkan region in view of cyclone in the Arbian Sea. 

The NDRF teams have been deployed at Kutch, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Surat and Gandhi Nagar; four teams have been pre-positioned at Diu for a prompt response, the government said. 

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired a meeting with senior state officials, officers of the Army and NDRF and District Magistrates to take stock of the situation.