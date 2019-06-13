Cyclone Vayu changes course, won't make landfall in Gujarat, says IMD

Very severe cyclonic storm Vayu earlier predicted to bather Gujarat may miss to hit the state as it has trajectory overnight. Manorama Mohanty, a scientist at India Meteorological Department in Ahmedabad said that cyclone Vayu won't hit Gujarat. It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka."

Though cyclone's effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well. However, following the latest input, administration and all NDRF teams, rescue teams are still on high alert.

The extent of cyclone is over 900 km. So while eye of cyclone may or may not hit Porbandar, system will still hit. Accompanying risk factors such as wind & storm surge and rainfall, all three stay very much threat factors. Hence authorities are advised not to relax in preparedness.

Manorama Mohanty, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu to skit along Saurashtra Coast this afternoon with a wind speed 135-160 kmph. Coastal districts Diu, Gir Somnath, Junagarh, Porbandar, Dwarka will be affected. pic.twitter.com/tXjj5h62DH — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

In Mumbai, beaches have been closed for public in Konkan region in view of cyclone in the Arbian Sea.

The NDRF teams have been deployed at Kutch, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Surat and Gandhi Nagar; four teams have been pre-positioned at Diu for a prompt response, the government said.

Gujarat: Six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert in Porbandar; #visuals of an NDRF team (of 30 members) standby at Chowpatty beach. As per latest update of IMD, #CycloneVayu won't hit Gujarat, but will have effect on coastal districts pic.twitter.com/Ux1x3u1XNO — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired a meeting with senior state officials, officers of the Army and NDRF and District Magistrates to take stock of the situation.