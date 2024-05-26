Cyclone 'Remal' to make landfall today; flights suspended, these areas are on high alert

The IMD has issued a red alert for the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Flight operations will be suspended for 21 hours, from 12 PM on Sunday to 9 AM on Monday, as West Bengal braces for the impact of Cyclone 'Remal.'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclonic Storm Remal, expected to make landfall between West Bengal’s Sagar Island and Bangladesh’s Khepupara at midnight on Sunday. This marks the first pre-monsoon cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this season. Extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26 and 27.

A storm surge of up to 1.5 meters is forecast to inundate low-lying coastal areas during landfall. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the north Bay of Bengal until the morning of May 27.

The IMD has issued a red alert for the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, warning of heavy to very heavy rain with wind speeds reaching 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph, on May 26 and 27. An orange alert has been issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and Purba Medinipur districts, predicting heavy rain with similar wind speeds.

Kolkata airport authorities have announced the suspension of flight operations following a meeting with stakeholders. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Kolkata on May 26 and 27, indicating very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm. A red alert, which signifies heavy to extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, has also been issued for other regions.