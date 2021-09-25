Cyclone alert issued in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, heavy rains likely in West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a deep depression that will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal bringing heavy rains in many parts of West Bengal as a cyclone alert has been issued for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The depression over northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph in the past 6 hours that intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of September 25, 2021, over north and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, about 510 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by September 26 evening.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed as many as 15 teams for coastal districts of West Bengal and four teams for Kolkata for flood relief/rescue operations.