CWC: Kapil Sibal hits out at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Congress members of 'colluding with BJP', retracts tweet later

Amid the important Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Monday, veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for doubting a section of the grand old party which is critical of Gandhi leadership and accusing the aforementioned section of "dissenters" of "colluding with the BJP". However, Kapil Sibal later said that he was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him and hence decided to withdraw his tweet.

In his original tweet that was taken down later, Sibal seemed incredibly hurt by Rahul Gandhi's accusations that a section of the Congress party is "colluding with the BJP" and put out a tweet validating his own position within the party and the work he has done for the Congress. Kapil Sibal recalled that he had defended the Congress in the Rajasthan High Court, defended the party in Manipur to bring down the BJP government, and had over the last 30 years of his political career never made a statement in favour of the BJP on any issue. Yet, he said that Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of "colluding with the BJP" -- a claim which, according to the tone of Sibal's tweet, the veteran leader seemed insulted and offended by.

"Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP". Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet “we are colluding with the BJP"!" read Kapil Sibal's tweet.

Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP “ Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP “! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

However, Sibal later clarified that he was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him and hence decided to withdraw his tweet.

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him . I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

For context, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had questioned the timing of letter by party colleagues during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and criticised the move saying that it came when Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital.

Sonia Gandhi says she has given a note (a reply to the letter written by some senior Congress leaders to her over party leadership) to KC Venugopal, and he will read it out. Rahul Gandhi pointed at the timing of the letter by party colleagues and criticised it.

Rahul Gandhi asked why was the letter (over party leadership) sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief".

In the virtual meeting, Gandhi asked the CWC members to proceed with the process of electing a new President.

The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for `full time` active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party`s condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, KC Venugopal and AK Antony among others are present at the virtual meeting.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party`s disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress seems divided over the issue.

Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.

Various leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar have requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as party President.

There is a section in the party that is demanding Rahul Gandhi`s return as Congress chief.

Congress units of Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, several leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should be made party president again.

However, sources had said, Rahul Gandhi is not ready to take up the post of party President but leaders close to him are hopeful as he is playing an active role in taking on the Narendra Modi Government and looking after the party affairs.

Gandhi, who took the charge of Congress president in 2017 resigned from the post taking responsibility for the defeat of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(With agency inputs)