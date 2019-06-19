CTET 2019: Exam to be conducted on July 7, admit cards likely to be released soon, check @ www.ctet.nic.in

CTET exam will have two papers. One is a primary state exam while paper two will be for elementary stage teachers.

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held on July 7, 2019.

However, the CBSE has not yet notified any date for releasing the admit card, therefore, candidates are advised to keep a vigil on the CTET website. The CBSE will conduct CTET exam across 97 cities.

Once the candidates get their admit cards, they must cross-check whether all the personal information mentioned in the admit card is correct.

CTET exam will have two papers. One is a primary state exam while paper two will be for elementary stage teachers.

CTET Paper I

The first exam is going to be for two hours and will have 150 multiple choice questions.

Paper I to have five sections:

Child Development

Pedagogy

Language I

Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

CTET Paper II

The second exam will also be of two hours and consist 150 multiple-choice questions.

Paper II will also have five sections:

Child Development

Pedagogy

Language I

Language II

Mathematics and Science

Social Studies/Social Science

A candidate must score 60% marks in order to qualify the CTET test.