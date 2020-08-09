Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expresses solidarity with PM Modi over Kerala plane crash, floods

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force on Saturday expressed condolences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India in wake of the tragic plane crash in Kerala and the floods.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, the Crown Prince wrote wished for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the tragedies.

"We share our heartfelt condolences with our friend PM Narendra Modi and all the people of India affected by the tragic plane accident, and the recent flooding. You remain in our prayers during these difficult times," the tweet read.

We share our heartfelt condolences with our friend PM @narendramodi and all the people of India affected by the tragic plane accident, and the recent flooding. You remain in our prayers during these difficult times. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 8, 2020

Apart from Arab and English, the Crown Prince also tweeted in Hindi to offer condolences.

मेरी ओर से मेरे मित्र नरेंद्र मोदी व भारतीयों को दुखद विमान दुर्घटना व बाढ़ से पीड़ित भारतीय प्रदेशो के लिए हार्दिक सम्वेदना । मैं सभी उत्तरजीवियो के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं August 8, 2020

Notably, at least 18 people including two pilots lost their lives after an Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday late evening.

The flight was returning from Dubai under the 'Vande Bharat' mission.

The plane skidded off the runway as it landed on its second attempt amid heavy rain, plunged 35 feet into the valley below, and broke into two pieces.

Last year, the UAE honoured Modi with the prestigious Zayed Medal, the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states, for playing a "pivotal role" in giving a "big boost" to the bilateral strategic ties.