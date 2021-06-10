Headlines

CoWIN data hacked? Government refutes claims, says getting matter investigated

The data being claimed as having been leaked, such as geo-location of beneficiaries, is not even collected at Co-WIN, read the statement.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2021, 10:49 PM IST

After several surfaced that India's vaccine registration portal CoWIN has been hacked and database of 15 crore people is up for sale, the government has refuted any such claims, saying the all the vaccination data is in a safe and secure digital environment.

A hacker group that goes by the name of "Dark Leak Market" claimed, via a tweet, that they have the database of about 15 crore Indians who registered themselves on the CoWIN portal and are reselling it for $800 since they are not the "original leakers" of the data.

"There have been some unfounded media reports of the CoWIN platform being hacked. Prima facie, these reports appear to he fake. However, the Union Health Ministry and the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) are getting the matter investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY)," a statement from the government read.

The statement added that Dr RS Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (Co-WIN) has clarified that "Our attention has been drawn towards the news circulating on social media about the alleged hacking of Co-WIN system. In this connection we wish to state that Co-WIN stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment. No Co-WIN data is shared with any entity outside the Co-WIN environment. The data being claimed as having been leaked such as geo-location of beneficiaries, is not even collected at Co-WIN." 

India has vaccinated over 23.7 crore people as of now.

With a view to facilitating access to vaccination for persons with disabilities, the Central government this week directed all states and Union Territories to include the Unique Disability Identification (UDID) card in the list of prescribed photo identity documents for Covid-19 vaccination registration.

