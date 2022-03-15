Covid-19 vaccination of 12 to 14 years age group to start tomorrow – Check important guidelines HERE

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for all those between the ages of 12 to 14 years is set to commence across India from tomorrow, March 16. Apart from this, the administration of precaution dose for all those above the age of 60 will begin from tomorrow.

Since the vaccination drive will begin shortly, the Centre has issued a list of guidelines for all the beneficiaries of the age group. It must be noted that only the Corbevax vaccine will be administered to those between the ages of 12 to 14.

Check out the important guidelines issues by Centre –

All those falling in the age group of 12 to 14 years will be getting two jabs of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax at an interval of 28 days.

The precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to all persons aged 60 years and above, as per the Centre’s guidelines.

The prioritization and sequencing of the precaution dose to those above 60 years would be based on completion of nine months - 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

The same vaccine with which primary vaccination was done has to be administered for precaution dose.

All those who were born in 2010 or earlier, meaning those who have reached the age of 12, will have to register on the CoWIN portal.

The guidelines mentioned by PTI state that the vaccination slots will be booked for the 12-14 years age group for "CorBEvax" only through Co-WIN. The vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination and if a child is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years, the vaccination is not to be given.

As of March 1, 2021, there are as many as 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country, who will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Beneficiaries can register through an existing account on Co-WIN of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently).

