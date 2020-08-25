COVID-19 update: India records highest single-day recoveries at 66,550, recovery rate soars past 75%

India has registered the highest recoveries in a single day. 66,550 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours with the total number of recoveries crossing 24 lakh (24,04,585). In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases came down by 6,400.

With this, India's recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached 76% (75.92%). The number of recovered patients has outpaced active cases (7,04,348) by more than 17 lakh. The recovered patients are 3.41 times the active cases, as on date.

There has been more than a 100% hike in the recoveries in the last 25 days. The active cases of the country currently comprise only 22.24% of the total positive cases. The fatality rate stands at 1.84% today, one of the lowest in the world.

"The rate of increase of active cases, on a day-on-day as well as a week-on-week basis, shows a declining graph," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry, while briefing media on the actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19, at National Media Centre in New Delhi today.

Sharing more details, Rajesh Bhushan said, “Out of the total COVID-19 active cases in India, only 2.7% of patients are on oxygen support, 1.92% patients are in ICU and 0.29% patients are on ventilator support.”

"While the number of tests has increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate," stated the Health Secretary.

To a question on the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, he said as far as Sputnik-5 vaccine (COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia) is concerned, India and Russia are in communication. Some initial information has been shared in this regard.

DG, ICMR Prof Balram Bhargava, said, 1700 patients are to be studied in Phase 2B/Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine being conducted by Serum Institute. As of now, three vaccines are in progress and three more are in the pre-clinical stage.

Serum Institute's vaccine is in phase 2(B) & phase 3 trials and Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila's vaccines have completed phase 1 trial, the ICMR Director-General said.

The country's total coronavirus count on Monday reached 31,06,349 which includes 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll due to COVI-19 stood at 57,542.