COVID-19: Sterlite claims to have produced over 542MT of liquid medical oxygen for Tamil Nadu

Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19: Sterlite claims to have produced over 542MT of liquid medical oxygen for Tamil Nadu

The plant has so far produced and dispatched medical oxygen to southern and western districts of Tamil Nadu.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth MP

Updated: Jun 08, 2021, 03:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper Smelter in Tuticorin that has been operational since May, under special permission from Tamil Nadu Government, has despatched over 542.92MT of liquid medical oxygen. This is in addition 265 oxygen gas cylinders to meet the needs of Covid patients and hospitals. 

According to the company, they have provided the critical resource to over 16 districts across Tamil Nadu and are focused on ramping up facilities to aid those in need. 

The plant has so far produced and dispatched medical oxygen to southern and western districts of Tamil Nadu. Besides the home district of Tuticorin, where the plant is located. Sterlite has supplied to Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Namakkalm Kanyakumari, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, Ramanathapuram, Karur, Salemand Dindigul. 

It was in late April that the once-shuttered Vedanta Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant was permitted to function by the Tamil Nadu Government, for the production of medical oxygen alone. With the consensus of major political parties in the State, Sterlite had been permitted to service and operate their Oxygen plant for 4 months, using electricity provided by the State Government. The parties also added that based on the Covid-19 situation and the requirement of oxygen, this time period may be extended. 

This decision to permit the plant’s operation comes with several conditions - no other unit within the plant will be allowed to operate, electricity will be suspended after the stipulated period and Copper or other products cannot be manufactured during these four months. In addition, Sterlite will not be permitted to use its power generation unit. 

In terms of security arrangements and confidence-building among the local population, the Government had said that a team under the leadership of the District Collector and Police officials, along with Government experts in oxygen manufacturing, local people, anti-Sterlite protestors, NGOs, and environmental experts will be deciding and monitoring oxygen production at the plant. 

At the start of the medical oxygen crisis in India, it was Sterlite that made an offer in the Supreme Court to provide for free nearly 1000MT oxygen from the Tuticorin plant. However, the State Government had then objected to it, much to the chagrin of the Chief justice who pointed out the dire situation of oxygen shortage in parts of the country.

The 4,00,000 tonne per annum Sterlite copper smelter plant has been operating in Tuticorin for over 25 years with a cumulative investment of about Rs 3,000 crore. However, from the very start, the Sterlite copper smelter plant has been facing protests from the local people who allege that it pollutes the environment and affects their life.

The State government ordered the closure of the copper smelter plant in 2018, following a violent protest that led to the death of 13 persons in police firing. The Supreme Court is hearing the appeal filed by the company against the Madras High Court's refusal to reopen the plant. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE