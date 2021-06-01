COVID-19: Section 144 imposed till June 30 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida - What's allowed, what's not

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (May 31) isused fresh guidelines for Gautam Buddha Nagar including restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the district till June 30. The new guidelines were announced by Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey.

The government decided to impose the restrictions as Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded 68 COVID-19 cases on Monday and registered one death.

COVID-19 restrictions in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Noida: What's allowed, what's not

- Schools, colleges, coaching centres, and other educational institutes to remain closed

- Cinemas, gyms, and swimming pools to remain closed.

- Restaurants to remain closed but home delivery services are allowed.

- A cap of 25 persons has been placed to attend wedding ceremonies. Not more than 20 people will be allowed for cremation.

- Public transport (Metros, buses, etc.) to operate with up to 50% occupancy.

- No public protests will not be allowed to be held in the district without prior permission from government.

- Consumption of alcohol and other such substances banned in public places.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh touched 37,044 while the overall recoveries climbed to 16,33,947.