COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi announces extension of free ration scheme for poor till November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and announced an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, a scheme to provide free ration to the poor, till November 2020 as India's fight against COVID-19 continues.

In his various addresses to the nation over the past four months, Modi has spoken about the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and steps taken by the government.

The Home Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' which will come into force from July 1 extending the process of phased re-opening of activities including expanding in a calibrated manner domestic flights and passenger trains.

The Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against COVID19, as and when a vaccine is available. Modi directed officials to evaluate various technology tools to ensure efficient and timely vaccination in due course of time. Prime Minister also directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.

The current status of Indian and global vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting. Modi highlighted India’s responsibility and commitment to the global community to play an enabling role in global vaccination efforts against COVID19.

This comes as a vaccine by Bharat Biotech has been granted approval for phase I & II human clinical trials

Once again I pray to all of you, pray for you too, I urge you, all of you be healthy, keep maintaining social distance of two yards, always use stole, face cover, mask and do not be careless: PM Modi

We will take further economic activities by taking all precautions. We will work hard for self-reliant India. We will all be 'vocal for local'. With this resolve, 130 crore countrymen have to work together with the resolution and also move forward: PM

Friends, we have more work during and after the rainy season, mainly in the agriculture sector. There is a slight slowness in other sectors. Gradually, the atmosphere of festivals starts to build from July: PM

This time of festivals also increases the needs, the expenses also. Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana should now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, that is, by the end of November: PM

More than Rs 90,000 crore will be spent in this expansion of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. If you add the expenses of the last three months to it, then it becomes almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore: PM

In the last three months, Rs 31,000 crore have been deposited directly into Jan Dhan accounts of 20 crore poor families. During this time, 18,000 crore rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers: PM

Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers: PM

There is another big thing that has also surprised the world. In India, more than 80 crore people were given 3 months ration, i.e. 5 kg of wheat or rice free to every member of the family, while fighting Corona: PM

Our government has given free food grains to two and a half times more people than the total population of America, 12 times more than the population of Britain, and more than twice the population of the European Union: PM

The rules were followed very seriously during the lockdown. Now governments, local bodies, citizens of the country need to show the same vigilance again: PM Modi

Ever since Unlock-1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour is also increasing. Earlier we were very cautious about masking, maintaining social distancing, washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds: PM

It is true that if we look at the death rate due to corona, India is in a better position than many countries. Timely lockdown and other decisions have saved the lives of millions of people in India: PM

