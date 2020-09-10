COVID-19: India reports single-day spike of 95,735 cases, tally crosses 44-lakh

With the highest single day spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 44-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The total number of coronavirus cases stand 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/recovered/migrated and 75,062 deaths," said the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state. The state has reported 23,816 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 9,67,349.

There are 2,52,734 active cases, 6,86,462 recoveries and 27,787 fatalities, as per the State Health Department.

Delhi recorded 4,039 fresh coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, while the death toll mounted to 4,638. This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi within 24 hours.Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,638 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,01,174.

Delhi also recorded the highest testing of 54,517-11,101 RTPCR test and 43,416 antigen tests, in one day and the infection rate is 7.41 per cent. The transition rate is 10.57 per cent, the recovery rate is 85.87 per cent, active patients rate is 11.81 per cent and coronavirus death Rate is 2.31 per cent.

In Andhra Pradesh, the cumulative count of coronavirus cases stands at 5,27,512 with 97,271 active cases, 4,25,607 recoveries and 4,634 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) has tested a total of 5,29,34,433 samples for COVID-19 up to September 9.

"The total number of samples tested up to September 9 is 5,29,34,433 including 11,29,756 samples tested yesterday," said the ICMR.