COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh extends statewide lockdown till June 14

After the meeting with Cabinet, CM Jai Ram Thakur announced that the 'corona curfew' will be extended till 6 am on June 14 in Himachal Pradesh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2021, 08:23 PM IST

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till June 14. The decision comes after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur chaired a meeting with his Cabinet.

After the meeting, it was announced that the 'corona curfew' will be extended till 6 am on June 14 in the state.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the state government would explore options for procurement of more vaccines directly from the makers.

The Cabinet decided that telephonic consultation be ensured for COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Earlier in the day, the Himachal government announced the cancellation of Class 12 examinations of the Himachal Pradesh School Board.

According to the state government, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and will declare the results accordingly.

It was also decided that in case the students are not satisfied with the results, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation becomes conducive.

Tourism industry seeks help

Meanwhile, the pandemic-hit hospitality sector of Himachal Pradesh has sought help from the government to emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The tourism economy in Himachal amounts to Rs 17,000 crore and contributes to 9% of the state's gross domestic product (GDP).

According to conservative estimates, the hospitality industry has borne over Rs 1,500 crore losses since the lockdown was imposed in the state.

More than two lakh persons employed in the hotel industry have gone jobless.

The peak tourist season in Himachal starts in April and ends in June but the second wave of COVID-19 forced the government to impose a state-wide lockdown.

The tourism industry remained closed for almost eight months last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

(With IANS Inputs)

