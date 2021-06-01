COVID-19 drug 2-DG not for everyone, DRDO issues directions for usage

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday issued directions on the usage of the new COVID-19 drug 2-DG.

The DRDO said that patients with uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), severe hepatic and renal impairment should be cautious before taking this medicine. The drug can be given to patients under the care and prescription of doctors, DRDO said.

The anti-COVID-19 drug should not be given to pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years, it said.

"Ideally, 2DG should be prescribed as early as possible by doctors for moderate to severe Covid patients for a maximum duration of up to 10 days," DRDO said.

The 2DG medicine can be given to Covid-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. Directions for usage of this drug for Covid-19 patients as per DCGI approval are attached here for reference. For all queries regarding #2DG, please write to 2DG@drreddys.com pic.twitter.com/x19ayBoToG — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 1, 2021

The Drug Controller of India (DCGI) in early May approved the drug '2-Deoxy-D-glucose' for use in emergency situations on mild and severe patients of coronavirus. The first consignment of this drug was released on 17 May by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The drug comes in powder form and can be taken with water. It could be a game-changer in the battle against the pandemic as it helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces oxygen dependence.

Clinical trial results have shown that the drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients.