COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray imposes state-wide curfew, urges all to take issue seriously

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Monday imposed a statewide curfew with the aim of checking the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to social media, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the citizens of his state, saying that Maharashtra, and by extension the country, is facing the most major crisis in recent history.

"We have now come to the last stage in relation to the coronavirus. We have a situation almost as serious as a few other countries. On the Prime Minister's call, we clapped, banged steel plates to salute the heroes who are fighting against coronavirus," he said.

Adding, "Essentials like groceries, milk, bakery, medical, etc will remain open. People need not panic. All religious places will remain closed. Only the priests and clerics alone will be inside and pray." adding "Today I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the country will have to look back and retrospect where exactly we went wrong if we do not improve by now.

"Even now, if we do not improve then we will think why did we fail to take a timely step. From today, means of communications are being stopped in the state, besides closing down all non-essential transport," Thackeray said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier asked state governments to ensure that the rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.