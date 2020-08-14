COVID-19 crisis: Centre reaches new landmark of distributing more than 3 Crore N95 Masks to states

The Centre stated on Wednesday that the Union government has distributed more than 3.04 crore N95 masks since March 11, 2020, and more than 1.28 crore PPE kits to states, UTs, central institutions, free of cost amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also stated that moe than10.83 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed across the country.

In addition, 22533 ‘Make in India’ ventilators have been also been delivered.

Moreover, the Union Government has been providing medical supplies free of cost to the state governments free of cost.

Most of the products supplied by the Government of India were not being manufactured in the country in the beginning.

The rising global demand due to the pandemic resulted in their scarce availability in the foreign markets.

"Along with augmenting COVID-19 facilities, the Union Government has been providing medical supplies free of cost to the State/UT governments to supplement their efforts. Most of the products supplied by Government of India were not being manufactured in the country in the beginning. The rising global demand due to the pandemic resulted in their scarce availability in the foreign markets," press release issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

Meanwhile, India has witnessed as many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus tally touched has risen to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, and 17,51,556 discharged cases.

A total of 1,007 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 48,040, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With the world's biggest caseload behind the United States and Brazil, India has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 16 straight days.