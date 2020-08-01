COVID-19 crisis: Airport Authority of India updates state-wise quarantine guidelines for domestic passengers, check here

Headlines

Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes, Netanyahu vows to change 'Middle East'

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Wordle 843 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

7 Benefits of having saunf and mishri water empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19 crisis: Airport Authority of India updates state-wise quarantine guidelines for domestic passengers, check here

"To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," Airport Authority of India tweeted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2020, 05:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued the updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers to address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states.

"To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," Airport Authority of India tweeted.

 The thermal screening will be done for all passengers on arrival by all the states.

The installation of the Arogya Setu app continues to be mandatory for all domestic passengers.

AAI also said that conditions are changing on an everyday basis, therefore passengers are requested to check the state government`s website also for the latest updates.

Check here for the state-wise updated guidelines for international and domestic passengers

As per the latest guidelines issued by the airport authority, all international passengers have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost following which they have to home quarantine themselves for another week.

All the international passengers have to sign an undertaking accepting the proposal of seven days paid institutional quarantine which will be retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed.

However, certain passengers are exempted from being institutionally quarantined: pregnant women, those who suffered death in the family, those suffering from a serious illness, and parents travelling with children below 10 years have to send an undertaking form, along with required documents, to airportcovid@gmail.com.

India had suspended all international flights in March before it imposed a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. It, however, has been operating special flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian citizens stuck across various countries. 

Sixty-nine days after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, things are operating smoothly, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Domestic operations continue smoothly. 31 July 2020 till 2359 hrs was day 69. Departures were 890. 84,377 passengers handled. Arrivals were 889. 81,414 passengers were handled. Total movements were 1779. Footfalls at airports were 1,65,791. The total number of flyers was 84,377."Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman CEO of Rs 98,000 crore firm, who started her career as store manager, now earns Rs 10.9 crore monthly

Viral video: Four-year-old Kerala boy takes Royal Enfield Classic 350 for a spin, internet reacts

Meet IPS officer, who couldn't crack UPSC twice, but became IPS in third attempt, her AIR was...

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government orders caste survey in Rajasthan, will follow Bihar model

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE