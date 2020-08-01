COVID-19 crisis: Airport Authority of India updates state-wise quarantine guidelines for domestic passengers, check here

"To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," Airport Authority of India tweeted.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued the updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers to address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states.

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers on arrival by all the states.

The installation of the Arogya Setu app continues to be mandatory for all domestic passengers.

AAI also said that conditions are changing on an everyday basis, therefore passengers are requested to check the state government`s website also for the latest updates.

Check here for the state-wise updated guidelines for international and domestic passengers

As per the latest guidelines issued by the airport authority, all international passengers have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost following which they have to home quarantine themselves for another week.

All the international passengers have to sign an undertaking accepting the proposal of seven days paid institutional quarantine which will be retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed.

However, certain passengers are exempted from being institutionally quarantined: pregnant women, those who suffered death in the family, those suffering from a serious illness, and parents travelling with children below 10 years have to send an undertaking form, along with required documents, to airportcovid@gmail.com.

India had suspended all international flights in March before it imposed a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. It, however, has been operating special flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian citizens stuck across various countries.

Sixty-nine days after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, things are operating smoothly, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Domestic operations continue smoothly. 31 July 2020 till 2359 hrs was day 69. Departures were 890. 84,377 passengers handled. Arrivals were 889. 81,414 passengers were handled. Total movements were 1779. Footfalls at airports were 1,65,791. The total number of flyers was 84,377."Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25.