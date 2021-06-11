COVID-19 causing hearing loss in patients, 15 cases found in Delhi

New Delhi: Have you suddenly started experiencing hearing loss? Are you hearing whistling in your ears? If you have recently recovered from coronavirus, then this news is important for you. Hearing loss is occurring in many patients recovering from the coronavirus and in some people, this disease has become untreatable. That is, you will not be able to hear like before. So far 15 such patients have come to the ENT department of the same government hospital in Delhi.

Delhi-based doctor Saurabh Narayan came under the grip of coronavirus last year. Due to this, he had to spend 21 days in the ICU of a private hospital, after which he recovered. However, since then, he does not hear as before. Unfortunately, he came to understand this so late that now he cannot be treated without a hearing aid, that is, he will never be able to hear properly as before. He has almost lost his hearing in the right ear.

If we look at the figures, in the last 2 months, 15 such patients have come to the Ambedkar Hospital in the national capital Delhi, who have either pain in their ears or are suffering hearing loss. All these patients have recovered from coronavirus disease. In most cases, patients are reaching the doctor so late that the time to restore their hearing, that is, the time for timely treatment, has passed.

Dr Pankaj Kumar, an ENT specialist at Ambedkar Hospital, says that if you have pain in your ear, feel heaviness in the ear, whistling or you feel that you are experiencing hearing loss, then you should visit a doctor within 72 hours. In the initial stages, this hearing loss can be treated with medicines. But if you are late then recovery is not possible.