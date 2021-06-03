COVID-19: Covaxin clinical trials for children begin at AIIMS Patna

The paediatric trials for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Bharat Biotech, Covaxin has started at Patna`s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Covaxin received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials in children on May 11.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog had earlier said, "Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years."

The Covaxin trials are also slated to take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for the conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study,” a source had told news agency PTI.

India started the world`s largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. At the moment the adult population of the country is being vaccinated against COVID-19.

