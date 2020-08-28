COVID-19 affects remotest, dwindling Andamanese tribe; 10 infected

The Coronavirus has now reached even the remotest corners of India as the great Andamanese tribe has now been infected by the deadly virus.

10 of the tribe's members have tested positive for the virus, officials said on Thursday.

A team has been sent to Strait Island after six members of the tribe contracted the virus in Port Blair recently.

Health Department Deputy Director and Nodal Officer Avijit Roy said that some of the COVID-19 positive tribe members have been shifted to the hospital, while others are quarantined in their homes.

The tribe has a little over 50 members, officials told news agencies.

COVID-19 has affected 2,985 people in Andaman and Nicobar Islands' out of which 2,309 people have recovered from the virus. The island has now recorded 41 coronavirus deaths.