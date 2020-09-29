Cosmetic exercise to camouflage Pakistan's illegal occupation: MEA on Gilgit-Baltistan elections

The ministry of external affairs while protesting the action said, "Action such as these can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades."

India has strongly reacted to Pakistan announcing elections in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)'s Gilgit-Baltistan.

Adding, "These are cosmetic exercises intended to camouflage its illegal occupation."

Pakistan has announced that elections will take place in Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on November 15 under the recent Gilgit-Baltistan (Elections and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order 2020. The country plans to make the region as its 5th province and hectic political activities are underway.

MEA also reiterated that the entire "Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of so-called Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947" and "the Government of Pakistan has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it."

India highlighted how the Pakistan establishment has been trying to bring material changes in areas under "its illegal and forcible occupation" and call upon Pakistan to "immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."

There are three outsiders for every four in the Pakistan Occupied parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.