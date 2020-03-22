Coronavirus: Rajasthan first state to impose 'complete lockdown'; CM Gehlot orders closure of offices, public transport

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday ordered a "complete lockdown" in the state till March 31 in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Only essential services will be exempted from the lockdown, Gehlot said.

"In order to contain the spread of #CoronaVirus, there will be complete lockdown in #Rajasthan from tomorrow, except for essential services, till 31st March. All offices – govt and private, malls, shops, factories will be closed & public transport services will be shut down too," he said in a tweet.

The lockdown will come into effect on Sunday, when the country observes a day-long Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm.

The decision has been taken to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, Gehlot said after a high-level meeting with the top officials.

So far, 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state as the number of confirmed cases in India jumped to 315 on Saturday.

The chief minister said the Congress government in the state is with the people of the state in a difficult time and appealed to the people to follow its decision and advisory.

Gehlot said he has constituted a core group comprising top officials of various departments to look into the problems faced by people during the lockdown period.

"A core group has been set up headed by ACS Home to look into all the problems faced by people during the lockdown period. This core group will also ensure the poor & deprived face no scarcity of rations & food items. It will ensure compliance of all orders too," he said.

Gehlot said the beneficiaries of social security pension will be given two months pension by the first week of April. "Our effort is that nobody should face any financial problems in the state due to coronavirus outbreak," he said.

He also directed officials to provide good grains for free till May to more than 1 crore families registered under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In urban areas, those who are not in NFSA list will be provided food packets free of cost for two months beginning April 1, he added.

Daily wagers, labourers, street vendors as well as poor people will be covered under the scheme.

He also appealed to factory owners to provide paid leaves to their employees during the lockdown. The Labour Department will continue to work in coordination with factory owners, he added.

Roads wore a deserted look and markets remained closed in Rajasthan on Sunday as 'Janata Curfew' kicked in at 7 am. The call for 'Janata Curfew' was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday.