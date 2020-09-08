Coronavirus Outbreak: With 75,809 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally tops 42 lakh

With over 75,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the 42 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 72,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 42,80,423 cases, which include 8,83,697 active cases; 33,23,951 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 72,775 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 75,809 new COVID-19 cases and 1,133 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 9.23-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 5,06,493 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 4,69,256 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 4,04,324 cases with 3,00,770 patients recovered, and 6,534 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,71,851 cases of which 2,05,731 have recovered and 3,976 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 1,93,526 positive cases so far of which 1,68,384 patients have recovered and 4,599 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 1,83,865 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 1,57,029 recovered and 3,620 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 89,490 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 5,06,50,128 samples were tested up to September 7, 2020. Of these, 10,98,621 samples were tested yesterday.