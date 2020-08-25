Coronavirus Outbreak: With 60,975 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 31 lakh-mark

With more than 60,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the 31 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 58,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 31,67,324 cases, which include 7,04,348 active cases; 24,04,585 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 58,390 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 60,975 new COVID-19 cases and 1,092 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra has crossed the 6.93 lakh-mark and registered 1,68,126 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,85,352 cases. The state crossed Andhra Pradesh to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Andhra Pradesh is third on the list with 3,61,712 cases.

After Andhra Pradesh comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 2,83,665 cases with 1,97,625 patients recovered, and 4,810 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,92,382 cases of which 1,40,107 have recovered and 2,987 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 1,62,527 positive cases so far of which 1,46,588 patients have recovered and 4,313 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 1,41,837 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 1,11,292 recovered and 2,851 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 59,504 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.