Coronavirus Outbreak: With 55,079 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally tops 27 lakh

With more than 55,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the 27 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 51,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 27,02,743 cases, which include 6,73,166 active cases; 19,77,780 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 51,797 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 55,079 new COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra has crossed the 6 lakh-mark and registered 6,04,358 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,43,945 cases. The state crossed Andhra Pradesh to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Andhra Pradesh is third on the list with 2,96,609 cases.

After Andhra Pradesh comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 2,33,283 cases with 1,48,562 patients recovered, and 4,071 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,58,216 cases of which 1,04,808 have recovered and 2,515 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 1,53,367 positive cases so far of which 1,38,301 patients have recovered and 4,214 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 1,19,578 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 89,703 recovered and 2,473 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 46,140 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.