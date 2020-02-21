Coronavirus outbreak: Beijing yet to provide clearance for India's relief assistance to China

The Chinese government has not yet given the clearance for the relief material India sought to sent to Wuhan, and also bring back more Indian students from the city.

Sources close to Zee Media has said that India is ready to send relief package as mentioned in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to deal with Coronavirus epidemic but "some reluctance by the Chinese side to give clearance" is acting as a barrier, which authorities in New Delhi are "unable to figure out".

It also added that there was an "unexplainable silence" on the part of the Chinese govt as to why clearance is not given.

India is ready with Indian Air Force's C17, stocked with relief supplies, and bring many of its over 100 nationals from the Chinese city, which has been the epicentre of Coronavirus. The flight is expected to bring back foreign nationals as well.

Earlier, in a letter written to the Chinese President, PM offered India's assistance to face the challenge and offered condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives.

Modi also conveyed appreciation for the facilitation provided by the Government of China for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the Hubei province of China.

Earlier, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei.

Meanwhile, India's flag carrier airline, Air India, on Thursday suspended all flights to mainland China till June 20 in view of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Earlier, the state-owned national carrier had suspended flights till March 28.

The coronavirus epidemic has claimed the lives of at least 2,247 people so far worldwide.