Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in Puducherry on Tuesdays; here are guidelines on what's open, what's not

Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy on Monday announced total lockdown on a trial basis in the Union Territory tomorrow (August 18) in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"We have declared a full lockdown in Pondicherry tomorrow to control the spread of corona," Narayanasamy said in an order.

The lockdown will start at 6 AM on August 18 and will continue for 24 hours till August 19, 6 AM (Wednesday).

According to the order, only pharmacies, milk booths, and companies that supply gas cylinders will operate.

"All shops including petrol stocks will be closed. This prevents the public from gathering and thus has the potential to reduce corona infection," it said.

"We have no choice but to enforce curfews on Sundays in the coming weeks if people go outside in violation," it further said.

As many as 302 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in the Union Territory on Monday, said the Health Department of Puducherry. The total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 8,029 in the UT, including 3,288 active cases, 4,627 cured cases, and 114 deaths.