Coronavirus: 46-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad; Death toll reaches 4 in Gujarat

A 46-year-old woman in Gujarat's Ahmedabad who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection passed away at the city's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital on Saturday, officials confirmed. With this, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state has now reached 4.

"The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 26. She was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and was on a ventilator," said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital said in a statement.

Six fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed by officials of the Gujarat state Health and Family Welfare Department. According to estimates put by Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of the department, the total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 53 in Gujarat.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 05:45 PM on Saturday, around 933 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu on this day. The virus has affected around 614,884 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 28,687.