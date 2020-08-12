Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passes away, colleagues express shock

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest.

Rajiv Tyagi was seen representing Congress on a news channel a few hours ago. Check his tweet below:

आज शाम 5:00 बजे आज तक पर रहूंगा। धन्यवाद। — Rajiv Tyagi (@RTforINDIA) August 12, 2020

His colleagues have expressed shock over the sudden demise of the Congress spokesperson.

Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) August 12, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Rajiv Tyagi. She said that the Congress spokesperson was a "dedicated warrior" and "may God give his family the strength to suffer."

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता श्री राजीव त्यागी जी की असामयिक मृत्यु मेरे लिए एक व्यक्तिगत दुःख है। हम सबके लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है।



राजीव जी विचारधारा समर्पित योद्धा थे। समस्त यूपी कांग्रेस की ओर से परिजनों को हृदय से संवेदना।



ईश्वर उनके परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/GpdsAeKwxo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2020

More details awaited.