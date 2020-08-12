'Congress lost its babbar sher': Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka pay emotional tribute to Rajiv Tyagi

India
Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday. Emotional tributes are pouring in for the young leader, who died after suffering from a heart attack.
Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after suffering from a heart attack. A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, sources said.
He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources said.
Tyagi's last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.
आज शाम 5:00 बजे आज तक पर रहूंगा। धन्यवाद।— Rajiv Tyagi (@RTforINDIA) August 12, 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over losing one of Congress' "lions" today.
कॉंग्रेस ने आज अपना एक बब्बर शेर खो दिया।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2020
राजीव त्यागी के कॉंग्रेस प्रेम व संघर्ष की प्रेरणा हमेशा याद रहेंगे।
उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि व परिवार को संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/9C0SNuFFYK
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Rajiv Tyagi. She said that the Congress spokesperson was a "dedicated warrior" and "may God give his family the strength to suffer."
भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता श्री राजीव त्यागी जी की असामयिक मृत्यु मेरे लिए एक व्यक्तिगत दुःख है। हम सबके लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2020
राजीव जी विचारधारा समर्पित योद्धा थे। समस्त यूपी कांग्रेस की ओर से परिजनों को हृदय से संवेदना।
ईश्वर उनके परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/GpdsAeKwxo
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Rahul Tyagi was "doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive & progressive politics."
"A real loss for INC India," Tharoor tweeted.
Deeply shocked. He had been in touch just recently & was doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive & progressive politics. A real loss for @incIndia. Mourning #RajivTyagi @RTforINDIA. Om Shanti. https://t.co/fcRe2b4xt8— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020