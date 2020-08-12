Headlines

'Congress lost its babbar sher': Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka pay emotional tribute to Rajiv Tyagi

Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday. Emotional tributes are pouring in for the young leader, who died after suffering from a heart attack.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2020, 10:39 PM IST

Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after suffering from a heart attack. A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources said.

Tyagi's last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over losing one of Congress' "lions" today.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Rajiv Tyagi. She said that the Congress spokesperson was a "dedicated warrior" and "may God give his family the strength to suffer."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Rahul Tyagi was "doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive & progressive politics."

"A real loss for INC India," Tharoor tweeted.

