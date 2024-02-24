Twitter
Headlines

AAP-Congress announce seat sharing arrangements for Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana

Watch: England fans mock Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after another dismissal by James Anderson, video goes viral

Congress leader accuses BJP of poaching their leaders in Madhya Pradesh; ruling party calls it...

Man dies after bite from illegally kept Gila monster, details here

Aamir Khan calls Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure ‘big learning’: ‘Two things happened…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: England fans mock Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after another dismissal by James Anderson, video goes viral

Man dies after bite from illegally kept Gila monster, details here

Meet man who quit high-paying job, now owns Rs 86000 crore company, he is brother of…

7 superfoods to prevent thyroid

Lucky colours, numbers for all zodiac signs

10 birds that enjoy eating snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Aamir Khan calls Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure ‘big learning’: ‘Two things happened…’

This actress was madly in love with a CM, they never got married, she never fell in love again, her one wish...

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

HomeIndia

India

Congress leader accuses BJP of poaching their leaders in Madhya Pradesh; ruling party calls it...

Senior Congress leader and former member of Parliament from Dewas Sajjan Singh Verma made the claim while addressing a party meeting in Ratlam on Friday.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A former minister from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that the BJP has instructed its leaders in every district of the state to poach Congressmen, a charge attributed by the ruling party to 'sheer frustration'.

Senior Congress leader and former member of Parliament from Dewas Sajjan Singh Verma made the claim while addressing a party meeting in Ratlam on Friday.

In a video of the address that has surfaced on social media, Varma can be seen telling his party men, “BJP has deployed one representative in every district (to ensure defection by Congress leaders). Be it sarpanch, panch or any other leader of the Congress (make them defect).” Varma is considered a staunch supporter of former MP chief minister Kamal Nath. Recently, there was intense speculation that Nath would be crossing over to the BJP. At the same time, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had asserted that his party’s doors were closed for Nath.

Mentioning Vijayvargiya’s statement, Verma said, “Your doors are infested with termites and it will be evident in the coming elections. The BJP members should understand that the loyalty of my grassroots Congress workers runs deeper.” When asked about Verma’s statements, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said it was due to “sheer frustration”.

“Such statements by Sajjan Singh Verma are natural, given the plight of Congress now. We can understand their state of mind. Crores of the BJP workers are serving the people across the country,” he said.

Chaturvedi said that those who wanted to join the BJP to serve people are welcome but it is up to the saffron party to decide their entry. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

This brand is set to compete with companies of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, know details

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

Karnataka temple tax bill fails to pass in Legislative Council amid criticism by BJP

Meet actor who holds record for having longest film career, not Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE