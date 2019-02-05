Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to meet party minority cells across nation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going to address representatives of the party's Minority Congress, the party's minority cell, from all blocks around the country in Delhi on February 7, during its annual convention.

During the day-long convention, which will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, issues of the six communities that the cell represents -- Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains -- will be taken up. Also in attendance will be senior leaders including Ahmed Patel, Oscar Fernandes, Navjot Singh Sidhu, among others.

AICC in-charge of the minority cell, Nadeem Javed, said that the focus will be the challenges that minorities across the country face. "We will look at what are the issues faced by minorities in states ruled and not ruled by Congress, and try to figure out the differences in the lives between the two and work on them. Demonetization, GST, and the lack of jobs have hit the minority communities the hardest. This is in addition to the general insecurity that they face," said Javed.

He said that in addition to that, the ways in which the cell can play its part in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will also be fleshed out. "How will the party's younger and older leaders work alongside for the 2019 elections, and the identifying of new, progressive liberals will be worked upon," said Javed.

Late last year, the party's manifesto committee held a consultation with Muslim intellectuals to understand their issues. Among the host of suggestions received were police and administrative reforms, a campaign for harmony between communities and the implementation of the democratic ideals of the Constitution "in letter and spirit".

On Agenda