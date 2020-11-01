Con artists summon 'Genie', sell 'Aladdin ka Chirag' for whopping Rs 2.5 crore to London-returned doctor

Two men from the Northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh reportedly cheated a London-returned doctor of Rs 2.5 crore by selling him a golden lamp calling it as magical 'Aladdin ka Chirag'.

The incident took place in the Khairnagar area under Brahmpuri police station of Meerut city. The two men duped London-returned Dr Laeek Khan, posing as tantriks. The incident came into limelight when Doctor Khan, approached the police to complain against the cheats.

The victim in his statement mentioned the name of a man called Islamuddin who in the guise of a tantrik met him at one of his patient's home. It was during one such meeting that he claimed to possess magical powers and promised to make Dr Khan a millionaire.

The patient named Sameena was known to the doctor since 2018 when she visited him for treatment. Later, the doctor started frequently visiting her home for dressing following her surgery.

Islamuddin and his friend showed Dr Khan a golden lamp calling it as 'Aladdin ka Chirag'. They also showed a Genie coming out of the lamp through some trick. Dr Khan fell for it and wanted to possess the lamp only to be warned by them that if he did so it would bring bad luck for him.

It was only much later that the doctor realised he was being cheated and there was no Genie. But by then, he had already paid the duo Rs 2.5 crore in instalments.

Accusing the two of cheating him of Rs 2.5 crore. Dr Khan approached the Meerut Superintendent of Police (SSP). Brahampuri Circle Officer (CO) Amit Rai confirmed that the two men, Islamuddin and his friend Anees, have been arrested for alleged fraud and are currently in custody. The woman is also being traced and will be arrested.

In a similar incident last year four miscreants posing as policemen duped a dentist from Azamgarh of cash and gold ornaments.

The victim, Sachin Jaiswal had come from Azamgarh and was going to his friend Saurabh Maurya’s house at Sharda Apartment in Gomti Nagar extension when the miscreants duped him.