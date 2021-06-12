38-hour complete lockdown in Jharkhand from today: Know what's allowed, what's not

A complete lockdown will be implemented in Jharkhand with some relaxation starting today, i.e. June 12. The lockdown will remain in force between 4 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Monday. During the period, all shops in the state, including shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables shall remain closed.

The above-mentioned timing restrictions shall not be applicable to medicine shops, diagnostic centres, clinics, hospitals, petrol pumps, LPG outlets, CNG outlets, restaurants doing home delivery, dhabas located on national and state highways, cold storages, warehouses and for unloading of goods.

Restaurants are permitted to do home delivery and take away of products but sitting-dining is prohibited. All Government of India, state government and private offices are permitted to function with one-third of working strength of human resources till 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has extended COVID-related lockdown-like restrictions till June 17.

Inter-state and Intra-state bus transport shall be prohibited except for the buses specifically used by the district administration till June 17 morning, as per the notification in this regard.

Also read Jharkhand under complete lockdown from June 12 evening

E-passes will be mandatory for inter-state and inter-district movement in private vehicles but for movement within the district, no e-passes will be required.

But, religious places will remain closed for the devotees like earlier and so is the educational institutions.

This is the fifth time that the curbs, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended.

The decision was made at a meeting of the state disaster management authority chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In related news, the Jharkhand government on Thursday cancelled state board exams for classes 10 and 12, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,42,774 on Friday as 293 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,081, a health bulletin said.

The state now has 4,514 active cases, while 3,33,179 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 557 in the last 24 hours, it said.