Climate activist Disha Ravi's NGO was under Centre's radar in 2020 too - Know details

Disha Ravi was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the toolkit on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 17, 2021, 12:35 AM IST

Even before being embroiled in the Greta Thunberg "toolkit" case, climate activist Disha Ravi faced the Centre's heat last year when it submitted mass emails against the government’s draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) rules, which deal with the process of evaluating the environmental impact of a proposed project. 

The Delhi Police had taken down Fridays for Future (India) [FFF]'s website in July 2020 after the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar had lodged a complaint against three NGO and had gotten their websites blocked.  It was said that the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit Deputy Commissioner had cited the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to block the site. Dish Ravi, 22, who is a graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration from a private college in Bengaluru, is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India'.

FFF is the Indian arm of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's global NGO. FFF describes itself as a "global people's movement for climate justice". "We at FFF India are inclusive and egalitarian, non-partisan, autonomous and decentralised movement. Climate strikes or marches are peaceful, non-violent ways to let our national and state governments know of our demand to address the ongoing climate crisis and ecological breakdown," FFF says.

Disha Ravi was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the toolkit on social media.

The activist was presented before a Delhi Court by Delhi Police. The police sought seven days of custody on the ground that the custody is required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the Government of India and to ascertain the alleged role relating to Khalistan movement.

A 'toolkit' is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements.

