Clear Rs 53,000 crore financial dues of West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi during COVID-19 meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of financial dues from the Centre during a video conference and urged to clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to the state.

PM Modi on Tuesday held a video conference with chief ministers of 10 states, including West Bengal, to discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus in the country.

"The central government has raised the FRBM limit from 3% to 5% but only 0.5% out of the increased 2% has been made unconditional. We request the central government to make the remaining 1.5% unconditional too for one year," Banerjee said during the video conference.

"Besides this, the state is still to receive Rs 4135 crore towards GST compensation and overall outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore from the central government," the Bengal CM was quoted in a statement issued by the West Bengal government.

Mamata Banerjee urged the Centre to issue guidelines regarding COVID-19 vaccine or serum to be used to treat the patients. "Regarding the vaccine, the central government should authorise which vaccine is to be procured and used. It must issue guidelines in this regard," the chief minister was quoted as saying.

She also requested the Centre to provide the state with more high flow nasal canulas and ventilators for the treatment of coronavirus patients.