Chirag Paswan removed as LJP president, Surajbhan Singh appointed working party chief

In a major development, Chirag Paswan has been removed from the post of LJP president. Paswan called a meeting of the National Executive at 4 pm. After the removal of Chirag Paswan from the post of LJP president, Suraj Bhan Singh has been made the new national working president.

Paswan is deeply hurt by the betrayal of brother Prince. He is not surprised at his uncle's antics, but supporting Prince is the most painful for him. Chirag Paswan made those people who were never asked by other parties by giving them tickets on the last occasion. Mehboob Ali Kaiser and Chandan Singh and Veena Singh are living proof of this. At the time of Holi, Chirag wrote a six-page letter and tried to clear the grievances of Pashupati Paras on all the issues.

Amidst the ongoing tussle in the party, Chirag has expressed pain through Twitter. Chirag has tweeted, "I tried but failed to keep this party created by father and my family together. Party is like mother and mother should not be cheated. In a democracy, the people are paramount. I thank the people who have faith in the party. I share an old letter."

Who is behind the break in LJP?

It may be noted that in the political circles, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is being said to be behind the break in LJP. The reason for this is that even though Nitish may be the Chief Minister of Bihar, he is number three in the politics here. He was number 1 but if the credit for bringing him to number 3 goes to someone, then it is Chirag Paswan. After the results in Bihar, Nitish Kumar became the CM of Bihar on the mercy of the BJP, but he and his soldiers have not yet digested this.

What is BJP's plan?

But this whole game will not be complete without BJP, which is silently watching it all happening. Even about the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, when LJP gave the slogan of Ekla Chalo, BJP remained silent at that time. Chirag kept calling himself the Hanuman of PM Narendra Modi. It was only on the behest of Nitish Kumar that the BJP clarified the situation that their alliance is with Nitish Kumar and no one can associate PM Modi's name with himself. It is a different matter that in the first election rally, Narendra Modi had paid tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan.

What are the equations in Bihar?

Bihar has 243 seats. As of today, NDA has 127 MLAs, Mahagathbandhan has 110 and AIMIM has 5, which means 242. Mewa Lal Chaudhary, an MLA, died from coronavirus. If we talk about NDA, out of 127, 4 MLAs each are from Jitan Ram Manjhi's HUM and 4 from Mukesh Sahni's VIP party, which is the weak link for NDA. If these 8 get out, then NDA will go to 119 and if these people go with Mahagathbandhan then they will become 118. If 5 MLAs from AIMIM join this, then their power will become 123, which is majority.

It is clear that a lot is yet to happen in Bihar, the school of politics.