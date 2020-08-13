Chinese govt mouthpiece refuses to publish Indian embassy's rebuttal to Pak envoy on Kashmir

Chinese government mouth mouthpiece Global times has declined to carry Indian embassy in China's rebuttal to Pakistani envoy on the Kashmir issue. Global times on August 6 carried the interview of Pakistani envoy to China Moin Ul Haque on Kashmir to which the Indian side had sent a rebuttal.

The Indian embassy in China in its rebuttal said, "Ambassador Haque's misrepresentation, while not surprising, cannot conceal the significant progress that J&K has made in the year following" abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Highlighting the progress made, the rebuttal by the Indian mission said "in the last one year since the historic decision on 5th August 2019, several positive and affirmative union laws have been extended to J&K" and "evidence of the change sweeping through J&K can be seen in the creation of new education and health infrastructure and opportunities".

"50 new educational institutions were established in the region" the largest addition in 70 years with "over half a million Kashmiri students" availing "government scholarship schemes," it said.

https://twitter.com/eoibeijing/status/1293843738742136832?s=21

On cross border terror, the statement said, "India's concerted efforts to bring peace, stability and progress to J&K stands in stark contrast to Pakistan's strategy, which is little more than a blatant and rapacious campaign of cross border terrorism aimed at debilitating the region."

Detailing, that 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been observed in the first seven months of 2020, which has provided "support for terrorist infiltration along Line of control."

"Perhaps Ambassador Haque could consider holding up a mirror to his own "regime" and reflect on Pakistan's own actions in the region before making ludicrous characterizations of the Indian government's actions," it further said.

India's statement from Beijing, also spoke on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), pointing out how Islamabad's "repeatedly effected administrative and demographic changes in territories that it has occupied illegally and forcibly in J&K and Ladakh" and its "obsession with irredentist pursuits has also been laid bare in its latest exercise in political absurdity on 4th august when it made untenable claims to Indian territories in the state of Gujarat and Union territories of J&K and Ladakh". What is significant about the statement is the fact that India mentioned PoK through which China's mega infrastructure project CPEC passes.

In the month of June, it emerged that China's popular app WeChat had removed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Galwan incident. Ministry of External Affairs statement have also been taken down from Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform on the lines of Twitter.

The developments come even as Chinese envoy to India, Sun Weidong has been speaking freely to the Indian media.