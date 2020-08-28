Child drowns in Ghaziabad underpass as heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR

As heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday afternoon, a child drowned in a waterlogged underpass in Ghaziabad. The tragic incident took place at the Gaushala underpass in the Vijay Nagar area of the city.

The child has been identified as 12-year-old Gullu, a resident of the Kaila Kheda area. Another child, who was also stuck in the underpass, was rescued.

“This is a low-lying area and due to excessive rainfall, water gets accumulated in the underpass. This is a really tragic incident,” a municipal officer was quoted as saying.

The Gaushala underpass connects Vijay Nagar and Pratap Vihar areas to Ghaziabad city.

This is the second such incident in Delhi-NCR when a person drowned in a waterlogged underpass in the past one month. Only July 19, the body of an auto driver was found near the waterlogged Minto Bridge in New Delhi. The auto driver identified as Kundan died by drowning under the waterlogged Minto Bridge.

Even though the rains brought relief from the humidity, several roads and underpasses in Delhi-NCR were left water-logged. East Delhi, Central Delhi, Barapullah Flyover and Nizamuddin received rains. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, one degree Celsius above the average for the season. The humidity level was recorded at 77 per cent.