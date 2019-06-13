Chhattisgarh: Even after 7 decades of Independence, Trishuli village has no electricity

The villagers of Trishuli in Balrampur district complained of being forced to live in darkness for the last seven decades despite the availability of electricity poles in the region.

There are around 100 houses in Trishuli village. Locals have written to the collector demanding electricity supply.

"Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here," said a 70-year-old local.

Chhattisgarh: Locals of Trishuli village in Balrampur say,"till date electricity has not reached our village, there are around 100 houses here. Our children can't study after sun sets due to lack of electricity. We have written to the collector." pic.twitter.com/txXK5gMvoG — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Narrating her ordeal Sukbi, a local told ANI, "Without electricity, at night they feel threatened by the scorpions, snakes and other insects."

Children in the village are forced to study in the light of lanterns. "Kids are forced to study in the light of lanterns. For that also, they face the issue as there is not enough supply of kerosene in the region. They then burn woods for the light," Rameshwar Pal told ANI.

Earlier, locals in a village in Balrampur district had complained of acute water shortage in the region. People here are forced to use water from a pond which is also the source of water for animals in the region, and thereby prone to contamination.