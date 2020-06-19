Chennai 12-day Lockdown begins: Arterial roads closed, 18,000 cops on duty and drone surveillance

Starting wee hours of Friday, the 12-day lockdown (June 19th-30th) has come into effect in Chennai and parts of its adjoining districts such as Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. By deploying over 18,000 cops, shutting down arterial roads and setting up 288 check-posts across the city, the authorities want to ensure that everyone stepping out of their homes has a very valid reason to do so. The vehicles of those who don’t have a valid reason or those who don’t belong to the exempt essential services category would be impounded.

During the lockdown, grocery shops, fruit&vegetable shops and petrol pumps would be open from 6 am to 2 pm. Whereas hotels would be open only for take-away and home-delivery from 6 am-8 pm. All tea shops in the city too have been ordered shut and the authorities have warned that any shops violating the order would be forced to close.

As per the government order, the only vehicles that are to be plying on the roads must be that of essential services, private vehicles for medical emergencies, autos, taxis from/to airport/railway station(with the ticket copy) and those of the exempt categories. The Great Chennai Police have advised residents to even walk to nearby stores, within a 2km radius to purchase essentials. Vehicles travelling to other states or districts must have a valid E-Pass issued by the state government.

The government had also clarified that from 20th to 26th, bank branches could function till 2 pm with minimal staff. Seaports will be permitted to handle cargo for essential commodities. There won’t be any restrictions to the movement and distribution of milk, water, LPG cylinders and petroleum products. Those working in the telecom sector, essential IT/ITES services would be allowed to work with minimal staff.

The police have also said that drone surveillance would be used to monitor those who step out of their homes without a purpose. They have also instructed all shops and small businesses that are open to function without using the air-conditioner and by following all personal hygiene and social distancing practices.

On Sundays, 21st and 28th June, this lockdown will be further enhanced with only the government and its allied essential services being allowed to function.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu saw 2,141 new COVID-19 cases, thus taking the state total to 52,334, of which 23,065 are active. The state has seen a recovery rate of over 52% with the date rate a little over 1%, with 625 total deaths.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the state had ramped up the number of samples being tested, with nearly 25,000 samples being tested on each day. More than 86% of the state’s active cases belong in Chennai and its three adjoining districts that are under lockdown.