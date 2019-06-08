Check mahresult.nic.in: Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019 to be declared today at 1 PM on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov

Pune:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the Maharashtra Board State Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exam results for this year at 1 pm today on the official website mahresult.nic.in.

All the students who had appeared for the exams can check their results at the website. The students must have their examination credantials viz. Roll No. and Registration No. on them.

How to check Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 results 2019 online:

1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on the link "SSC Examination Result 2019"

3. The page will redirect to a new address. Enter examination credantials like Roll No.

4. Click on the option 'View Result".

5. The result will appear on your screen. Take a print out of the PDF for future needs.

About the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE):

The Board, based in Pune, is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. It conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra twice a year through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. There are about 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.

About the Maharashtra Board State Secondary Certificate (SSC) Examinations:

Around 17 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board Examinations 2019 that were conducted from March 1 to March 22 this year. The results are important as they will help a student decide their prospective stream to pursue for the Higher Secondary (HS) level education.

DNA wishes all the students the very best of luck!