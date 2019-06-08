Check mahresult.nic.in for MSBSHSE SSC Results 2019: Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Exam Result 2019 announced

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra Board State Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exam results for this year on the official websites mahresult.nic.in and on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Students who were waiting to check their results can do so immediately on the website and start deciding on the streams to pursue for their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) education. The steps to check your results are provided below:

How to check Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 results 2019 online:

1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on the link "SSC Examination Result 2019"

3. The page will redirect to a new address. Enter examination credantials like Roll No.

4. Click on the option 'View Result".

5. The result will appear on your screen. Take a print out of the PDF for future needs.

DNA wishes all the students who appeared for the exams the very best of luck! To all the students who fared according to their expectations and above, congratulations! And to those who did not or missed the mark by just a bit, do not break down. There is always something to learn which helps in doing better the next time. Focus on your future course of action and reevaluate earlier strategies that have brought you success.

Candidates who did not pass, there is a silver lining: You can look to reappear for the exams in the coming months.

The instructions on how to sit for the supplementary exams will be published on the website soon after the results are announced.

About the Maharashtra Board State Secondary Certificate (SSC) Exams 2019:

Number of total students appeared for SSC in state - 17 lakh

Number of students appeared for SSC in city - 3.81 lakh

Regular students - 16,41,568

Repeaters - 51,245

Students with special needs - 8,830

Female - 7,72,842

Male - 9,27,822

Schools registered for SSC - 22,244

Exam centres 4,874

Flying squads - 252