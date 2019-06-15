Chandrapur boy who studied in Mumbai aces JEE (Advanced)

Kartikeya Gupta, who hails from Chandrapur in the state's Vidarbha region, has aced the nationwide IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) with a score of 346 out of 372 marks.

Kartikeya came to Mumbai from Chandrapur to prepare for the entrance exam. He said he stayed away from smartphones for the last two years and studied diligently and practised regularly, achieving the results he desired.

The results of JEE (Advanced) 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee on Friday.

Allahabad's Himanshu Gaurav Singh secured the second all-India rank while Delhi's Archit Bubna came third.

Among the girls, Ahmedabad's Shabnam Sahay topped the test, obtaining 308 out of 372 marks.

Nearly 2,45,000 students appeared for the nationwide test, said to be one of the toughest in the world.

Speaking with Zee 24 Taas, Kartikeya said, "I attended classes from 8 am to 1.30 pm. Then I spent for 5-6 hours solving assignments. You should study stress-free, be interested in the subjects you study, and enjoy studying them."

Asked about extra-curricular activities, Kartikeya said he would hang out with his peers at the Allen coaching institute, where he studied.

In Top Gear

Kartikey Chandresh Gupta from Ballapur in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, received top honours

Among the girls, Shabnam Sahay from Ahmedabad topped the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2019

—Zee Media Newsroom